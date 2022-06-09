×
Britt Baker, Tony Khan, WWE legend, and fans react to Jon Moxley's win on Dynamite

Jon Moxley&#039;s win on AEW Dynamite main event sparked reactions from wrestlers and fans.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jun 09, 2022 10:01 AM IST

Earlier in the Dynamite main event, Jon Moxley collided against Kyle O'Reilly for a spot in the AEW Interim World Championship match at the Forbidden Door on June 26.

O'Reilly won a 20-man casino battle royale during the opening segments of the show by dispatching the returning Wheeler Yuta. Meanwhile, Moxley became the number one contender due to a seven-match unbeaten streak. This all came about after CM Punk announced that he would be undergoing surgery for his foot injury, thus not fulfilling his title obligations.

During the main event match, Moxley and O'Reilly exchanged brutal blows and displayed their varied strength. In the end, The Purveyor of Violence came out victorious after a Paradigm Shift on the Undisputed Elite member.

On Twitter, AEW personalities such as Tony Khan, Britt Baker, and Matt Hardy gave their thoughts on the match. Fans also chimed in, with most of them being disappointed with the outcome.

Check out their reactions below:

Justified “this is awesome” chants for @KORcombat vs @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite!
Just saw Mox eating a honey sandwich. Honey and bread. This man is focused. #AEWDynamite
What an epic fight between these two. LOVED IT! #AEWDynamite twitter.com/aew/status/153…
@AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Lol So predictable. Turned the channel as soon as Kyle Won. AEW has sure gone down hill since bringing in all these NXT guys. AEW beat NXT in the ratings but Tony puts them over the Originals. @The_MJF was right
@RouthBilly @AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork @The_MJF Hangman lost his title for no reason while ex WWE guys who aren't even actually good get the title and ruin storytelling since the days of foundation smh.
@AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork so what the hell was the point of the battle royal? 💀
@AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork It’s sucks that we know already that he’s winning there’s no stakes for the match
@AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Once again a casino battle royal winner loses the opportunity they won. Like 0-8 at this point.

While these two users may have found the result predictable, they still enjoyed the match.

@AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Predictable, but I‘m really happy for Moxley. He’s the right man to win that! 💪🔥Seriously, I don’t understand why Kyle is hyped so much right now. Who’s he to be in that spot? Plus, I don’t like him!
@AEW @JonMoxley @TBSNetwork Predictable but enjoyable

You can check the full results of today's Dynamite here.

Jon Moxley will now face the winner of a match in NJPW Dominion

With his spot locked in, Jon Moxley will have to wait for his opponent to emerge at an upcoming NJPW event.

CM Punk's supposed opponent Hiroshi Tanahashi will clash instead against Hirooki Goto. The bout will take place at the New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion event on June 12. The winner of this match will then face Moxley on June 26 to determine who will be the interim world champion.

SUNDAY!10 matches, six championships and a huge AEW Interim Eliminator!Watch Dominion LIVE in English on @njpwworld!Full card, preview: njpw1972.com/122638#njpw #njdominion https://t.co/7bpy1x2aYh

As we get closer to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, it will be interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks, especially on June 12. Fans will have to watch the upcoming NJPW event this Sunday to find out who the opponent of The Purveyor of Violence will be on June 26.

