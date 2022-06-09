Britt Baker, Tony Khan, WWE legend, and fans react to Jon Moxley's win on Dynamite

Earlier in the Dynamite main event, Jon Moxley collided against Kyle O'Reilly for a spot in the AEW Interim World Championship match at the Forbidden Door on June 26.
O'Reilly won a 20-man casino battle royale during the opening segments of the show by dispatching the returning Wheeler Yuta. Meanwhile, Moxley became the number one contender due to a seven-match unbeaten streak. This all came about after CM Punk announced that he would be undergoing surgery for his foot injury, thus not fulfilling his title obligations.
During the main event match, Moxley and O'Reilly exchanged brutal blows and displayed their varied strength. In the end, The Purveyor of Violence came out victorious after a Paradigm Shift on the Undisputed Elite member.
On Twitter, AEW personalities such as Tony Khan, Britt Baker, and Matt Hardy gave their thoughts on the match. Fans also chimed in, with most of them being disappointed with the outcome.
Jon Moxley will now face the winner of a match in NJPW Dominion
With his spot locked in, Jon Moxley will have to wait for his opponent to emerge at an upcoming NJPW event.
CM Punk's supposed opponent Hiroshi Tanahashi will clash instead against Hirooki Goto. The bout will take place at the New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion event on June 12. The winner of this match will then face Moxley on June 26 to determine who will be the interim world champion.
As we get closer to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, it will be interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks, especially on June 12. Fans will have to watch the upcoming NJPW event this Sunday to find out who the opponent of The Purveyor of Violence will be on June 26.
