"These guys are green" - Konnan disagrees with notable journalist's ratings for recent matches on AEW Dynamite

AEW stars have notably received higher match ratings by industry journalists. Despite this, WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno disagree with the recent assessment given to two of the promotion's stars.

All Elite Wrestling's product differs significantly from WWE's and has leaned more toward what fans are accustomed to on the Independent Circuit. A recent example was last week's AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, NY, where Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta engaged in a technical wrestling clash in the main event.

During the recent Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno and Konnan slammed Dave Meltzer's latest match ratings for the young stars.

“We watch Daniel Garcia and we say like, ‘well, this kid's green, he’s got a lot of personality.’ [lists Meltzers ratings]. That’s miles above Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle! Here’s Wheeler Yuta, and we’re trained professionals and we’re like ‘these guys are green.’ [lists ratings]. Bro, I never got anything above three and a half from Dave!” Disco said. (02:28)

Konnan then added to the discussion, recalling how he and Disco have worked with numerous legends despite never getting high ratings from Meltzer.

“And let me explain something to people: that’s how great Booker and Eddie and Dean Malenko were, and Chris Jericho, that they could take guys like us [Disco and Konnan] because we weren’t really big on workrate, but they were able to get us and bring us to really good matches. That’s a skill. I don’t think Yuta or Daniel Garcia could bring others to great matches," Konnan said. (04:36)

While Konnan and Disco Inferno might not be too happy with the stars' performances at this stage, AEW has featured the two heavily and seems intent on investing in their futures.

Konnan and Disco Inferno slammed young wrestlers and AEW stars for the way they deliver "spots"

It's no secret that wrestling is staged to a certain degree, with in-ring spots and finishers being planned beforehand. Despite this, the landings are real, as well as in-ring injuries. Unfortunately for wrestlers, fans have caught on to much of the industry and are able to spot things a mile away.

During the same episode, Disco and Konnan touched on certain "spots" that wrestlers use today which break the thin veil between real fights and professional wrestling.

"The guys today are literally standing there waiting for the next thing to happen! We always had motion in matches. (...) Do you not go back and watch your own spots? Do you not realize, when you’re doing this spot, how ridiculous this is?" Disco said. (05:25)

Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta are incredibly beloved by fans online and seemingly by critics like Meltzer as well. However, could the AEW stars eventually hone their craft enough to impress Disco Inferno and Konnan? Only times will tell.

