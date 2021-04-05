AEW stars Miro and Brian Cage exchange barbs on Twitter

AEW stars Miro and Brian Cage recently engaged in a Twitter war, where the two exchanged some fiery barbs against each other. It all began with Cage tweeting a clip of Miro's Arcade Anarchy match from last week's AEW Dynamite, writing that he's better than him.

The tweet prompted a stringent response from Miro, who asked Cage to stick to his gym routine. Cage soon retaliated by taking a shot at Miro for losing to Best Friends in the match. He invited Miro to workout at his gym and to play video games after the session.

However, Miro was unimpressed by the offer and called Cage a "failed bodybuilder." Cage came back saying he believes in working more and playing less, unlike Miro.

In the end, Miro took a shot at Cage's indie wrestling career and pointed out he had sold out high school gym shows attended by 50 people.

Check out the full exchange below:

The Twitter battle seems to be teasing towards a feud between the two behemoths. With Miro's rivalry with Best Friends seemingly culminating last week and Brian Cage not having a lot on his plate at the moment, the two could battle it out in a fun fight sometime in the coming weeks.

Miro and Brian Cage are yet to reach the top in AEW

Miro and Brian Cage are two of the most dominant men in AEW, though their booking has left a lot to be desired. While Cage has lost AEW Championship and TNT Championship matches in the past, Miro is yet to have a serious run for title contention.

A feud between the two could be the best possible way to infuse their careers with some energy. No matter who comes up on top in the end, both competitors are bound to be elevated.

What do you think about a potential rivalry between Miro and Brian Cage? Do you think it could help boost their careers in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.