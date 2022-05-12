AEW stars react to spectacular match between WWE legend Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin on Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite saw a jaw-dropping main event performance by Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin, prompting reactions from various All Elite stars.

The Charismatic Enigma and Darby won their respective qualifier matches in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. This led to the two stars facing off in the quarter-finals this week. The match saw several gravity-defying moves from both the wrestlers, drawing huge reactions from the fans.

In the end, Jeff Hardy was able to reverse a pin attempt by Darby to pick up the win. The two babyfaces shook hands after the match, acknowledging each other's skillset.

Twitter was flooded with reactions to the insane display of high-flying wrestling match after the main event ended. Here are some of the tweets by AEW stars:

SNAKEMAN🐍👑 @KingSerpentico



keep SNAKEMAN away the combination of Jeff Hardy, Darby Allin, chairs, ring steps & ladders



ok thanks



While Darby Allin has consistently pulled off insane moves on-screen, he seemingly has tough competition from Jeff Hardy after the latter has joined Tony Khan's company.

Jeff Hardy will be facing AEW star Adam Cole next in the semi-finals

With the win over Darby Allin, Jeff Hardy advanced to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-finals to face off against Adam Cole.

This week's Dynamite also featured a quarter-final match between Dax Harwood and Adam Cole. After a grueling back-and-forth fight, the latter forced Dax to tap out to the Sharpshooter.

The victory over the FTR member has led The Panama City Playboy to advance to the semi-finals. Interestingly, the brewing feud between Hardy Boyz and Young Bucks means that Cole's upcoming match with Jeff Hardy will have a personal stake.

There are still two qualifying matches left in the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who will progress on the other end of the bracket.

Who do you think will win between Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole? Sound off in the comments below!

