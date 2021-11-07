"Card of the year?" - AEW stars react to UFC 268

UFC 268 took place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 10th. Several AEW stars took to Twitter to react to the ongoing match-up.

Three matches preceded the main event where UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Osman defended his title against Colby Covington. AEW's Joey Janela even attended the program himself, reacting to every match in real-time (via tweets).

Other stars like John Silver, Ethan Page, and Marjo Stunt also tweeted out their reactions. They particularly praised the opening bout between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

Check out the AEW stars' reactions below:

John Silver @SilverNumber1 Chandler vs Gaethje was one of the best fights Ive ever seen #UFC268 Chandler vs Gaethje was one of the best fights Ive ever seen #UFC268

CASH @CashWheelerFTR



#UFC268 That first round was insane 🤯 That first round was insane 🤯#UFC268

AEW postponed Full-Gear due to UFC 268

A good friend of UFC President Dana White, AEW President Tony Khan pushed back the Full Gear pay-per-view instead of pitting the two products against each other. Fans might have to hold off for one more weekend, but everyone could relax and enjoy the event.

Usman retained his UFC welterweight championship against Covington, ending the night with what AEW star Joey Janela ended up calling "Card of the year?"

UFC 268 has clearly delivered an excellent product, and with the AEW locker room now well-rested and entertained, we can hope to see an equally impressive Full Gear on November 13th.

Did you watch UFC 268? What was your favorite match? Let us know in the comment section below.

