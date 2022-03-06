"Run it back!" - AEW stars react to UFC 272 headlined by incredible Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington main event

Several AEW stars have taken to social media to react to the UFC 272 pay-per-view headlined by Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Masvidal is no stranger to AEW, having previously appeared in the promotion alongside Dan Lambert.

In the main event of the pay-per-view, Masvidal was beaten by his former friend turned arch-rival, Colby Covington. 'Gamebred' had his moments in the fight, however, Covington prevailed and earned a huge win through his superb grappling abilities.

Taking to social media, the reigning TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara, showcased his support towards Masvidal after the fight. The Spanish God shared a photo of himself with Masvidal, with the TNT Championship.

"Street Jesus x Spanish God," wrote Guevara.

One half of the Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison, reacted to the brutal co-main event at UFC 272. Prior to Masvidal and Covington's showdown, two Brazilians in Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano went at it in a rare 5-round co-main event.

Moicano was battered by RDA throughout the majority of the fight but refused to quit. Instead, he went the entire distance with the former lightweight champion and was showered with praise for his incredible performance.

Garrison took to Twitter to showcase his respect towards Moicano, via the following tweet:

Joey Janela also gave some takes during the pay-per-view, as he sent out the following tweets:

Jorge Masvidal has now suffered three losses in a row in the UFC

Jorge Masvidal has now lost three fights in a row in the UFC. 'Gamebred' has been beaten twice by Kamaru Usman and suffered his third loss at the hands of Colby 'Chaos' Covington.

As aforementioned, Masvidal has appeared in AEW before, having made sporadic appearances during the American Top Team's feud against Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.

Masvidal even recreated his iconic knee strike as he hit Jericho with the same move that he used to knock out Ben Askren inside 5 seconds of their fight at UFC 239.

It would certainly be interesting to see if Masvidal ever returns to AEW. After all, ATT owner Dan Lambert is still playing a huge role in the promotion.

