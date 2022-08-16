AEW stars to reportedly feature in NJPW's biggest show of 2023

Reports have emerged regarding the possibility of featuring AEW stars at the next NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in January.

This year's event is scheduled to be held at the famous Tokyo Dome. If reports are to be true, this will not be the first time AEW and NJPW will be collaborating to pull off a star-studded show. The two wrestling promotions previously joined hands to produce the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June this year.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he has been told that some AEW stars will be a part of the Tokyo Dome show. However, he has no information on the exact number of stars.

"I didn’t know that, but yes. I in fact, I don’t know how many, but I have in fact been told of certain plans for AEW wrestlers on Wrestle Kingdom, yep. I didn’t know they weren’t gonna tape on that week though. I have no idea that they’re gonna tape two week ahead, Im gonna guess that they wont, I think they’re gonna go live. But there are plans for certain AEW to be at the Tokyo Dome show” (H/T - wrestlepurists.com)

AEW stars have been present at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom before

This is not the first time AEW stars will be spotted in Wrestle Kingdom if reports are to be believed.

At the 2020 event, then-AEW Champion Chris Jericho went up against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Interestingly, the term 'forbidden door' was introduced in the build-up to this bout. Tanahashi stated during that time that he would appear in AEW if he ends up beating Jericho. But it was Y2J who emerged victorious via submission on the night.

Current AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley was also a part of the event as he defeated Lance Archer for the IWGP US Title on Night One.

Are you excited for next year's show? Sound off in the comments section below!

