AEW stars return as heels to unveil themselves as the Blackpool Combat Club's mystery partners for All In

The Blackpool Combat Club's mystery partners for All In were just revealed at Dynamite tonight. This was ahead of their Stadium Stampede match against Eddie Kingston, the Lucha Brothers, and The Best Friends.

Tonight on Dynamite, after Jon Moxley beat Rey Fenix, the BCC appeared and ganged up on Fenix. After a crowbar hit to the head, the luchador was left motionless in the middle of the ring. His comrades rushed out to provide support but were thwarted by the duo of Santana and Ortiz.

This would be their first appearance together as a unit since AEW Blood and Guts in June last year, as Santana suffered an injury that put him on the shelf for over a year.

Eddie Kingston, who Santana and Ortiz once sided with, until before their hiatus, suffered another betrayal from those he considered his allies. They switched sides, to his dismay, with people he hated with a passion, the Blackpool Combat Club.

This now confirms the BCC's squad for All In, and considering Rey Fenix's questionable condition for the event at Wembley, the Stadium Stampede match may go down to simply a 5 versus 5 contest.

