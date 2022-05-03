AEW Champion Hangman Page's former stablemate seemingly leaves the promotion

AEW Champion Hangman Page's former Dark Order stablemate Stu Grayson has seemingly exited the promotion after his name was removed from the roster page.

Over the last few weeks, several performers like Joey Janela, Marko Stunt, and Jake Evans, confirmed that they would depart All Elite Wrestling soon once their contract expires. Their departures became official today when their names were removed from the company's roster page.

However, Stu Grayson's absence from the roster page came as a rude shock to fans, leading to chatter about his possible exit from AEW. It's worth noting that Grayson hadn't shared any details about his tenure with Tony Khan's promotion ending anytime soon, making his sudden exit even more puzzling.

LLamora @ZafonLamora Update from Dave on Stu Grayson's status. Update from Dave on Stu Grayson's status. https://t.co/AXwtJpU392

Moments after the rumors surrounding The Dark Order member's AEW status began dominating the social media, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He reported that Grayson and All Elite Wrestling seemingly failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.

He also noted that despite Stu Grayson being a formidable in-ring talent, he was rarely talked about backstage as a big star.

Stu Grayson's tag team with fellow AEW star Evil Uno always entertained the fans.

Grayson and his Dark Order stablemate Evil Uno made for an entertaining duo in All Elite Wrestling, impressing fans with their fiery comebacks during their matches. Though they never came close to winning the AEW Tag Team Titles, the duo always remained popular with the viewers.

Stu Grayson's most memorable bout in Tony Khan's promotion is where he teamed up with Uno, Colt Cabana, and John Silver to hand a shocking loss to The Elite back in October 2021. If there's any truth to the rumors of his abrupt departure, it's safe to say fans would undoubtedly miss his lovable on-screen personality.

What do you make of Stu Grayson's possible departure from All Elite Wrestling? Do you think he should have won the Tag Titles alongside Evil Uno? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

