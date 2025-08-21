AEW Subtly Drops Major Hint at Jack Perry’s Grand Return After 8 Months

Popular AEW star Jack Perry has been absent from television programming for nearly eight months. However, a major hint was dropped on the most recent episode of Dynamite, which could point towards his impending grand return to the company.On the August 21 edition of AEW Dynamite, emanating from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, fans were enthralled to see one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time, Cope and Christian Cage, stand side-by-side as a formidable unit. The duo was announced to face Patriarchy members Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne at the upcoming Forbidden Door 2025 event. However, the Patriarch clarified that the reunion was not out of choice, but necessity to combat their respective foes.The former WWE Tag Team Champions were interrupted by the arrival of Shayna Wayne and Kip Sabian. Following that, Nick Wayne appeared on the titantron to announce that he could not compete at Forbidden Door due to injury. This led to Sabian announcing that he had found a suitable replacement as his tag team partner, which led to the return of Christian Cage's former cohort, Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus).However, before that happened, a video package was played that showed a person preparing an injection and giving it to Killswitch, who was portrayed as resurrected, and then he made his way out to the arena. Interestingly, a user on social media pointed out that the unseen person's jacket was very similar to Jack Perry's 'Scapegoat' one, which could be seen as a subtle hint dropped by AEW to build hype for his return.Jack Perry had garnered major popularity after transitioning from his 'Jungle Boy' character to his current persona. He has not been seen on television since dropping the TNT title to Daniel Garcia at the 2024 Full Gear show, so it remains to be seen if the person mentioned earlier was indeed Perry and if this was AEW's strategy to set the stage for his return.