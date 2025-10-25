  • home icon
AEW suddenly drops a major Kamille bombshell amid her prolonged absence from the company

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 25, 2025 09:17 GMT
AEW star Kamille (Image via AEW
AEW star Kamille (Image via AEW's Official YouTube)

Former NWA Women's World Champion Kamille has been absent from AEW programming for a long time now. Amidst her long hiatus, the Jacksonville-based promotion has dropped a major bombshell which might be hinting towards her return. The company wished the female star on her birthday by posting a graphic on their official X handle.

Kamille's AEW debut was being rumoured for a very long time before it finally happened last year. She made her debut at the Blood & Guts event in July of last year when she attacked Dr. Britt Bakery D.M.D. She went on to form an alliance with the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné following the attack.

The star suffered her first singles loss in Tony Khan's promotion against Kris Statlander at Fright Night episode of AEW Dynamite. She was booked as Moné's enforcer & sidekick for a while until the CEO fired her after months of mistreatment which led to her face turn.

After she split from Moné, Kamille was attacked backstage by a mysterious figure backstage to write her off television. Since then, she hasn't made a single appearance on the company's programming. However, the company wished her on her birthday with special graphic they shared on X.

"Happy Birthday! @Kamille_brick 🎁" the caption read.
It will be interesting to see when the former NWA Champion will be back in an All Elite Wrestling ring.

AEW didn't mention Kamille while promoting Queen of the Ring

Former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion Toni Storm starred in the movie Queen of the Ring movie last year. She played the role of Clara Mortensen in the Mildred Burke biopic along with a lot of other real-life wrestlers.

However, Toni was not the only AEW star who acted in the movie. Kamille also played the role of June Byers who was Burke's rival in the movie. However, the company didn't mention her even once while promoting the movie during their weekly shows or pay-per-views.

This raised a lot of concerns among fans regarding her status within the company.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
