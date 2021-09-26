Former WWE superstar wants Jon Moxley to be his tag team partner in AEW

AEW superstar CM Punk recently had a Twitter interaction and disclosed that he would make a good tag team with AEW superstar Jon Moxley.

CM Punk has been on a roll ever since joining AEW. The former WWE superstar took a seven-year gap to return to pro-wrestling. Since making his AEW debut, Punk has wrestled in two matches and won both.

After AEW Rampage, Punk took to Twitter to answer some interesting questions from fans. During the interaction, a fan stated his desire to watch Punk face Moxley at AEW. Punk replied saying that he and Jon Moxley would make a great tag team, giving fans enough hope to see the duo wrestle together.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to wrestle in NJPW to face Suzuki-Gun

AEW superstars Moxley and Eddie Kingston faced Suzuki-Gun at AEW Rampage. The match, which was the main event, ended with Moxley and Kingston celebrating their victory over Suzuki-Gun. But it looks like the rivalry between the two teams is set to continue as Suzuki-Gun has challenged Moxley and Kingston to a match at NJPW.

It looks like Moxley and Kingston will accept the challenge in the coming weeks. Fans would go into a frenzy if they saw Punk and Moxley as tag team partners. However, it looks unlikely that the two would form a tag team.

Punk will be setting his sights on young talent as the former WWE superstar has said on multiple occasions that wants to help and elevate younger talent.

