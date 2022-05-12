×
"Nothing" - AEW star explains what his match against Cody Rhodes meant

Cody Rhodes is currently feuding with Seth Rollins in WWE
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
Modified May 12, 2022 03:20 AM IST
Eddie Kingston made his debut for All Elite Wrestling against Cody Rhodes. The Mad King is currently regarded as one of the top stars in the company and all of professional wrestling.

During an interview with Fightful, Kingston revealed further details of his match against the former TNT Champion. The former stated that at the time he wasn't expecting anything and the match against Rhodes was just a payday.

Kingston went on to claim that he had sold his boots two days prior to the match to pay his mortgage. He said:

"Nothing, I was expecting at that point of time that was just a payday because I was broke. It was legit the pair of boots I had, I bought two days ago. Two days before the match on amazon because I sold my boots to pay for the mortgage, and I sold a lot of my gear." [18:06-18:27]

Watch Eddie Kingston's interview with Fightful below:

AEW star Darby Allin recently broke his silence regarding Cody Rhodes' departure from the company

Eddie Kingston isn't the only AEW star who made his promotional debut against Cody Rhodes.

While speaking to the New York Post, Allin mentioned that he wouldn't be happy competing outside of AEW. He said:

"I’m just happy if he’s happy. That’s all it comes down to. Different roads everyone can take in this journey in professional wrestling. I know I wouldn’t be happy doing anything outside of AEW because of all the free time and all the skating that I get to do and all my side projects and the craziness. I can’t be tied down to following a schedule that much,"
Please credit Fightful and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Brandon Nell

