AEW Superstar responds after getting defeated by Miro 

Fuego Del Sol has spoken in the aftermath of his TNT Championship match against Miro. On the debut episode of AEW Rampage, Miro successfully defended the title against Del Sol in brutal fashion.

Taking to Twitter, Del Sol wrote that he hopes Miro is beaten by Eddie Kingston for the TNT Championship. The pair will collide at this year's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Here's what Fuego Del Sol wrote in response to being beaten by Miro on AEW Rampage:

I hope Eddie Kingston wins the TNT Title… #aewrampage — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) August 28, 2021

On the first edition of AEW Rampage, Del Sol was in action against Miro in a huge singles match. If Del Sol had victorious over the dominant TNT Champion, he would have had walked out with the title and an official AEW contract. Fortunately, he did still receive the contract.

Miro will be defending the TNT Championship at AEW All Out

At the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view, Miro will put his TNT Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston. The pair have been going back-and-forth for months. AEW took to social media to confirm the match between the two is finally happening.

Back in May, Miro defeated Darby Allin to win the TNT Championship. The newly crowned champion then had successful title defenses against Dante Martin and Lance Archer, whom he defeated at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The TNT Champion even marked a successful title defense against Lee Johnson.

Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston has been on quite the roll as well. Despite him and Jon Moxley's failure to win the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing, the duo have been making noise in the promotion.

At Double or Nothing, Kingston will have the opportunity to win his first title in AEW. The match that promises to be thrilling and one that fans shouldn't miss out on.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham