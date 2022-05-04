AEW Superstar set to team up with Kazuchika Okada for a huge match against Bullet Club duo

AEW star Trent Beretta is set to team up with Kazuchika Okada for a huge tag team match against Bullet Club's Jay White and Hikuleo. The two tag teams will cross paths at the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view.

The match was officially confirmed by New Japan Pro Wrestling in the aftermath of Wrestling Dontaku 2022. At the same show, White made his return to Japan and attacked Okada.

Upon his return, King Switch made his intentions clear, as he officially wants to get his hands on the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. White will be challenging for Okada's world title at Dominion 6.12 and it is safe to say that Capital Collision will be a preview of their upcoming meeting.

At Wrestling Dontaku, Okada successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. The Rainmaker's goal will be to compete at the upcoming AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, as the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Kazuchika Okada's comments regarding the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view

In the aftermath of Wrestling Dontaku 2022, Kazuchika Okada was asked about his thoughts on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The Rainmaker has made it clear that he certainly hopes to be a part of the show.

The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also claimed that NJPW fans in Japan will get to discover AEW, courtesy of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

"Well, of course I don’t know what shape that event will take, but the fact that we’re having this combined event at all means I should absolutely be a part of it. There wouldn’t be much point in having a supershow like that if I’m not there. I think that we’ll create some more NJPW fans in the process, just like some NJPW fans in Japan will be discovering AEW as well."

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Kazuchika Okada made it very clear that he would be a part of



njpw1972.com/120442



#njdominion #njpw 'There'd be no point in a supershow like this if I wasn't part of it'Kazuchika Okada made it very clear that he would be a part of #AEWxNJPW Forbuidden Door at the post #njdontaku presser, as he discussed @AEW , @jaywhiteNZ and more! 'There'd be no point in a supershow like this if I wasn't part of it'Kazuchika Okada made it very clear that he would be a part of #AEWxNJPW Forbuidden Door at the post #njdontaku presser, as he discussed @AEW, @jaywhiteNZ and more!njpw1972.com/120442#njdominion #njpw https://t.co/fnQLjT3ClJ

Do you think Okada will successfully retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White? Sound off in the comment section!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Brandon Nell