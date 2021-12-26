AEW Superstars and personnel pay tribute to the late Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee

A year ago on this day, the late Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in AEW, tragically passed away. AEW stars and personnel took to social media to pay Huber tribute via several heartfelt messages.

The official AEW Twitter handle posted a video to look back on Jon Huber's incredible legacy, with clips and images of his life from both in and outside of the industry.

In late October 2020, Huber was hospitalized due to an undisclosed lung issue. Two months later, on December 26, Huber passed away tragically at 41.

Here's the video posted by AEW:

#BrodieLeeForever Today marks 1 year since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Today we honor Jon’s remarkable legacy in and out of the ring with match clips, photos and memories. Please join us by sharing your favorite Big Rig memories. Today marks 1 year since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Today we honor Jon’s remarkable legacy in and out of the ring with match clips, photos and memories. Please join us by sharing your favorite Big Rig memories. #BrodieLeeForever https://t.co/wlHdYJpGZO

Check out the reactions from AEW Superstars and personnel below:

Jon Huber and his legacy in AEW

Jon Huber made his AEW debut as Brodie Lee in March 2020 on an episode of Dynamite, where he was revealed as The Exalted One and became the leader of The Dark Order faction.

In the first few weeks, Huber was undefeated in AEW before challenging then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. At Double or Nothing 2020, Huber lost to Moxley, his first defeat in the promotion.

In the following few weeks, Jon Huber started recruiting more members for the Dark Order, including Colt Cabana and Anna Jay.

On the August 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee won his first title in AEW as he defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship. After the match, Lee attacked QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes with the help of The Dark Order.

Lee would mark successful defenses of the TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes and Orange Cassidy before losing the title to Cody Rhodes in a dog collar match.

The October 7 episode of Dynamite marked Brodie Lee's final match as he dropped the TNT Championship to the reigning champion. Lee's title reign lasted a total of 55 days.

