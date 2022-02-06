AEW Superstars and personnel react to Keith Lee and Mia Yim's wedding

Former WWE Superstar, Keith Lee, has tied the knot with his long-term partner Mia Yim.

Several superstars and personnel have reacted to Lee and Yim's wedding. Taking to social media, the likes of Mark Henry and Leva Bates sent their congratulatory messages to the newly wedded couple.

AEW commentator and analyst Mark Henry took to Twitter to quote a heartfelt image from Lee and Yim's wedding, as he sent his congratulations.

AEW superstar Leva Bates, aka The Librarian, attended Lee and Yim's wedding with her partner. Bates took to Twitter to post a couple of pictures of herself with her partner, as she sent a congratulatory message to the couple.

Former AEW star Big Swole also reacted to Keith Lee and Mia Yim's wedding. Taking to Twitter, Swole wrote the following:

"It was absolutely beautiful"

Swole also had another interesting reaction, as she quoted a tweet from Damian Priest, who also seemed to have attended the wedding. The former AEW star responded to the WWE United States Champion, who posted an image of Shelton Benjamin.

Keith Lee and Mia Yim left WWE in 2021

Keith Lee and Mia Yim left WWE in November 2021. On November 4, the couple was released from their WWE contracts.

During his time with WWE, Lee was highly successful while competing on the NXT brand. He won the NXT Championship and was also a double champion for a brief moment, as he also held the NXT North American Championship at the time.

At NXT TakeOver XXX, Lee dropped the NXT title to Karrion Kross in what was his final match on the brand.

Since moving up to the main roster, the former NXT Champion started working as Keith "Bearcat" Lee or Bearcat Lee, which was a homage to Bearcat Wright. This was done as part of a gimmick change.

As for Mia Yim, she also had a successful period in NXT, despite not winning either the NXT Women's Championship or the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Since moving up to the main roster, Yim started working as a member of the faction known as Retribution.

Eventually, WWE disbanded Retribution, and Yim's character, Reckoning, was also dropped quietly.

