"You don’t want to see it anymore" - Jim Cornette questions AEW for poor handling of 9-time WWE Tag Team Champions

Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW for their booking of The Hardys. Cornette pointed out the brothers' age and claimed that the promotion was making them look bad.

The veteran duo have recently become embroiled in a feud with the Andrade Family Office in AEW. Living up to their extreme style, the two have been involved in brutal matches, pushing themselves to the limit.

During The Experience podcast, Cornette noted that the brothers are not performing the same way they did in their 20s. The former manager highlighted that fans are likely disappointed at The Hardys compared to their previous runs.

"They didn’t go out there to stink this place up, but somebody needs to realize ‘we’re going to put them out there with somebody experienced and athletic.’ Even if [fans] think they wanna see Jeff come off the top of a ladder, when they actually see it and the lengths that he has to go to do it? You don’t want to see it anymore ‘cause it’s sad…" (3:37)

Cornette also took a shot at Tony Khan, who books the matches in All Elite Wrestling.

"And only an idiot would take stars of this magnitude and put them in matches that will showcase their weaknesses instead of their strengths." (3:42)

The Hardys' match on AEW Dynamite was a tribute to their late father

Minutes after their victory, Matt Hardy addressed the fans as the team were leaving the arena. The older Hardy brother revealed that Wednesday was the year anniversary of their father's passing. He then asked the fans to cheer for his late father and the match they had just witnessed.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Wednesday was the year anniversary of our Dad passing away. I knew this day & week weighed extremely heavy on my brother’s mind & conscience. Thanks for giving us a moment to honor & remember our Father at #AEWDynamite , Boston. Wednesday was the year anniversary of our Dad passing away. I knew this day & week weighed extremely heavy on my brother’s mind & conscience. Thanks for giving us a moment to honor & remember our Father at #AEWDynamite, Boston. https://t.co/ezIsajyV8f

Gilbert Hardy raised his two sons after his wife died from cancer in 1987 and supported the brothers in their pro wrestling journey. Without Gilbert, fans wouldn't have been able to witness the legendary career of The Hardys.

