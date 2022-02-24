Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish earn tag team title shot after winning battle royal on AEW Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a number one contender's tag team battle royal to determine one of the two challengers for Luchasauraus and Jungle Boy's World Tag Team Championships. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly won the match.

Tony Khan had announced that at AEW Revolution, Jungle Boy and Luchasauras would defend their titles against not one but two teams in a three-way match. There will be two separate battle royales to determine which teams will get the chance.

Dynamite's Battle Royale featured many of the top AEW teams like FTR, The Young Bucks, Santan and Ortiz, 2point0, Dark Order, and many more. However, the team of Fish and O'Reilly, aka reDRagon, came out as the victors. O'Reilly won the match for the team by last eliminating Matt Jackson.

A Casino Battle Royale will determine the second challenger for the AEW World Tag-Team championship

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have already cemented their place in the three-way tag-team match at Revolution by winning the tag-team battle royal on this week's edition of Dynamite, but one spot is still up for grabs.

There will be a Casino Tag Royale match to determine the final spot in the three-way. Only one of these has ever happened before in All Elite Wrestling, and it was won by the team of PAC and Rey Fenix at last year's Revolution event.

Several teams will have their eyes on this match, especially FTR and The Young Bucks, who would have felt hard done by reDRagon in the tag team battle royale tonight.

