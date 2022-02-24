×
Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish earn tag team title shot after winning battle royal on AEW Dynamite

Fish and O'Reilly earn a title shot.
Abhishek Sawant
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 24, 2022 07:36 AM IST
News

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a number one contender's tag team battle royal to determine one of the two challengers for Luchasauraus and Jungle Boy's World Tag Team Championships. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly won the match.

Tony Khan had announced that at AEW Revolution, Jungle Boy and Luchasauras would defend their titles against not one but two teams in a three-way match. There will be two separate battle royales to determine which teams will get the chance.

Dynamite's Battle Royale featured many of the top AEW teams like FTR, The Young Bucks, Santan and Ortiz, 2point0, Dark Order, and many more. However, the team of Fish and O'Reilly, aka reDRagon, came out as the victors. O'Reilly won the match for the team by last eliminating Matt Jackson.

.@KORCombat just eliminated Matt Jackson of the @youngbucks to punch #reDRagon's ticket to #AEWRevolution!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/3aJ9QJZ9Yd

A Casino Battle Royale will determine the second challenger for the AEW World Tag-Team championship

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have already cemented their place in the three-way tag-team match at Revolution by winning the tag-team battle royal on this week's edition of Dynamite, but one spot is still up for grabs.

Breaking News! #AEWRevolution (3/6/22) will have a 3-way match for #AEW World the Tag Team Championship w/ challenging teams determined by 1. Tag Team Battle Royale & 2. Casino Tag Royale. Who will be the two teams to face @boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus?!#AEWDynamite 🧨 https://t.co/w5pbA7WD62

There will be a Casino Tag Royale match to determine the final spot in the three-way. Only one of these has ever happened before in All Elite Wrestling, and it was won by the team of PAC and Rey Fenix at last year's Revolution event.

Several teams will have their eyes on this match, especially FTR and The Young Bucks, who would have felt hard done by reDRagon in the tag team battle royale tonight.

Who do you think will win the Casino Battle Royale? Do you think we will see new tag team champions soon? Let us know in the comments section.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy
