When AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks plan to retire

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have made it clear when they plan to hang up their wrestling boots. The duo recently returned to Twitter after a long absence and have since then used the platform to put over their new heel characters.

The two, who also serve as the Executive Vice-Presidents of AEW, updated their Twitter bio, in which they revealed they plan to get done with in-ring competition by 40. Check out their bio below:

"Wrestling’s sweethearts. Needle movers. Goalpost chasers. Polarizing, self-made millionaires. Could’ve retired years ago so this is all extra credit. Done by 40."

Considering the two plan to retire by 40, Matt Jackson, 36, has around four more years left in his career, while Nick Jackson, 31, has nine more years left in the bank.

The AEW Tag Team Champions have mostly wrestled as a tag team throughout their careers, so it will be interesting to see how Nick transitions to singles competition once Matt departs the business.

However, pro-wrestlers often extend their wrestling careers beyond what they initially planned, and that could certainly be a possibility with The Young Bucks. The brothers could collectively call it a day rather than retiring separately.

The Young Bucks retained their AEW Tag Team titles on this week's Dynamite

The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW Tag Team Championships this week, despite Death Triangle's PAC and Rey Fenix putting up a spirited effort.

The match ran for almost 24 minutes, making it one of the longest opening matches in AEW Dynamite's history. The champions are now widely expected to be challenged by a new tag team on the block - former AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

What do you think about The Young Buck's retirement declaration? Do you think they'll keep their word? Sound off in the comments section below.