AEW takes a dig at WWE releasing talents by referencing Serena Deeb interview

AEW recently took to Twitter to take a shot at WWE's recent string of releases by referencing a Serena Deeb interview, where she talks about dealing with her departure from the promotion in 2020.

The current NWA Women's Champion began her second stint with WWE in 2018, when she joined the Performance Center as a coach.

Update on my knee...I had a scope done and it went really well. I’ll be back before you know it 😊. Thank you all for the support and concern. pic.twitter.com/AzGVpwsxNf — Serena (@SerenaDeeb) March 5, 2021

However, in April 2020, she was among the several WWE employees let go from the company owing to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deeb's release turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it allowed her to transition back to being an in-ring competitor. Over the next year, she wrestled some tremendous matches against several talented opponents in NWA and AEW.

AEW tweeted the interview's link and stated that being released doesn't mean the end of the world for any performer.

"Being released is not the end of the world. Just ask #AEWStar @SerenaDeeb, the NWA champion," tweeted AEW.

Being released is not the end of the world. Just ask #AEW Star @SerenaDeeb, the NWA champion https://t.co/OImlZ7oJTG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2021

Serena Deeb defended her NWA Women's Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pre-show against Riho. Despite the lack of any build, the two women put up a memorable encounter for the fans, with Deeb coming on top.

Can the recently released WWE Superstars show up in AEW?

In their latest round of roster cuts, WWE released stars like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and more.

Fans have already begun imagining scenarios of them popping up in AEW soon and making an impact. However, with a 90-day non-compete clause in place, these stars cannot show up in AEW or any other promotion until September.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Which recently released WWE Superstars would you like to see in AEW? Do you think AEW will give them the creative freedom they seldom had in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

