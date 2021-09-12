"AEW is taking care of me much better" - Fuego Del Sol explains how AEW paid him better than WWE ever did

AEW Superstar Fuego Del Sol has admitted that he made more money in his first AEW Dark appearance than in his squash match on Monday Night RAW.

While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Fuego Del Sol admitted spoke about his experiences in WWE and AEW. On January 6, 2020, the AEW Superstar had a match on RAW as KJ Orso. Erick Rowan squashed him in the match.

Fuego Del Sol "pretty fondly" remembered the match on RAW (H/T: SEScoops):

“I remember that day pretty fondly. They had KJ Orso just constantly practice that over and over again, running up the ramp. But they need this visual of the cage squirting some red stuff in the face and running and screaming. So, no mask. I couldn’t do it at that time, so he did it. It was a good payday for him, and he went from there. He took this prop guy and they had this little capsule in his mouth, and so, he just had to spit into his hand and rub it all over his face because it couldn’t be blood on a PG show. There’s no blood. It was just red mist, red substance. There was a big man that kept saying this over and over. ‘It can’t be blood.’ You had to cover your face the whole time to kind of hide it," Del Sol said.

He then mentioned getting his first AEW Dark cheque and thought that the new promotion was taking care of him better than WWE.

“I got part of his money that night. It wasn’t that great. I remember getting my first AEW Dark cheque and thinking, oh man, AEW is taking care of me much better than that night was. So, I’ll tell you that right now,” Fuego Del Sol admitted.

Fuego Del Sol recently earned his AEW contract

In the first episode of AEW Rampage, Fuego Del Sol challenged Miro for the TNT Championship. If Del Sol had won the match, then he would have earned both the title and an AEW contract.

Miro easily defeated him and retained his title. However, Del Sol's best friend Sammy Guevara and AEW President Tony Khan made their way out to the ring.

Dreamt about this… Worked so hard for this… you people believed and made this happen… And We Did It! Best night of my life! But this is just the beginning!

On behalf of Khan, Guevera offered the young Luchador a contract. The crowd erupted in cheers as an emotional Fuego Del Sol became 'All Elite'.

