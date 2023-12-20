AEW talent confesses QT Marshall's exit would be a loss for the company

An AEW star has opened up about QT Marshall's impending departure from the company, where they have claimed that it will be a big loss for the All Elite Wrestling roster.

It was revealed on November 28 that QT would be leaving the company after four years as an in-ring performer and a backstage hand.

Marshall wouldn't be leaving the company immediately as he will allow his contract to expire, which reportedly expires at the end of the year. However, since his announcement, he hasn't been featured on AEW TV.

Expand Tweet

Someone who is very close to QT Marshall is Red Velvet, who recently stated on "The Pope's Point of View" podcast that she will miss him being around and that the company will be suffering a loss when he leaves.

"I think him (Q.T. Marshall) leaving AEW is a loss for us talent but, at the same time, we have to be respectful of people’s decisions and that’s ultimately what they choose is best for them. I do still think it’s a loss. He has a great mind. I think he’s one of the first people also in my journey of AEW. He was my first point of contact and the day I got signed, he said to me, ‘It’s time to leave the nest. I’m no longer in charge of you anymore. You’re a full-time talent here’ and I messaged him separately when he did announce his resignation and thanked him because I truly couldn’t have done it without him. He was always very honest with me, he was always just somebody very honest." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Why did QT Marshall want to leave AEW?

Everyone has their reasons for wanting to leave a job, and QT Marshall is no different, as he reportedly had a variety of reasons for wanting to leave All Elite Wrestling.

One of the reasons that caught everyone by surprise was the fact that Marshall felt like the company was going in a different direction. The direction being that AEW was going to focus more on matches than storytelling in a similar way that NJPW advances its programming.

Expand Tweet

This direction was evident in the Continental Classic tournament, which has focused on the matches, but has most certainly told a variety of stories throughout.

Where do you think QT Marshall will go next? Let us know in the comments section below!