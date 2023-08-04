AEW talent provides disappointing health update ahead of scheduled match

An AEW star gave an update about his health condition ahead of a scheduled tag team match, and the news isn't good.

GLEAT, founded in 2020, is a Japanese professional wrestling and mixed martial arts promotion. Kota Ibushi is scheduled to make his GLEAT debut in a 10-man tag team match on August 4, 2023, at the GLEAT Ver. MEGA event at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Ibushi recently took to Twitter to announce that he is suffering from Tonsilitis and apologized for not showing up at the GLEAT pre-show event on August 3. The Japanese wrestler posted pictures of his swollen neck and informed the fans that he could not move due to a high fever but would make it to his scheduled match tomorrow.

Many fans and followers of the 41-year-old wrestler replied to the post and were concerned about his well-being. Replying to a comment on his post, Ibushi further explained his health condition, saying that due to an extremely high fever of 39.9 degrees Celsius, it feels like he is hallucinating.

"It looked like a hallucination. I went up to MAX 39.9 degrees, so if it doesn't exceed 40, I'm out. Because I came thank you."

Kota Ibushi recently made his AEW debut in a Blood and Guts match on the July 19 episode of Dynamite, where he teamed up with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page to defeat Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac.

Kota Ibushi's performance in his AEW debut was widely criticized

Ibushi was criticized by fans and wrestling experts alike for moving too slowly in the recent Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite and not performing well.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion accepted the blame for his poor performance in the match and said he was moving like a very old man.

However, he explained the reason for it, stating that the thumbtacks and glass used in the match penetrated his shoes and caused injuries, which made it hard for him to walk.

“I'm home. It's my fault that I didn't know thumbtacks and glass after all this time. I have thin wrestling shoes, so it penetrated and it was just painful from the middle, and I ended up moving like an old man. I'm sorry! Far from being unable to kick, both ankles were stiff. Life with a cane for the first time in my life No, I'll be cured tomorrow! That is Kota Ibushi!”

The Japanese wrestler has not been seen in AEW since the brutal Blood and Guts match.