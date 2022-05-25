New stable member seemingly teased for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's Baddie Section

Jade Cargill's Baddie Section took to social media to tease a new addition to their stable, in the form of AEW star Sonny Kiss.

Cargill first introduced the group on the April 6 edition of Dynamite by having several gorgeous women sitting in a specific section of the crowd. A week later, Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet joined the section, with the latter being a surprise since she previously teamed up with babyface Kris Statlander. Hogan and Velvet also got involved in Cargill's title defense against Marina Shafir on April 22 Rampage.

The AEW TBS Champion, Velvet, and Hogan had their debut match as a trio on April 29, Rampage. They defeated the group of Trish Adora, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue, with Cargill hitting her Jaded finisher on Adora.

On Velvet's Instagram profile, she recently posted a photo of herself, Hogan, and Sonny Kiss, saying she always has an otherwise "unmatched" vibe when she's around the two.

Fans had several reactions and comments on the photo, with most of them urging the group to add The Concrete Rose.

It will be interesting to see if the photoshoot will turn into reality with Kiss getting added to the group. The Concrete Rose hasn't appeared on television for over 500 days, and if she becomes a Baddie, she might get featured on national TV more often.

Jade Cargill will face Anna Jay at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Last week on Rampage, Red Velvet lost in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament quarterfinals against Kris Statlander. After the match, Kiera Hogan ambushed the latter as she and Velvet eventually ganged up on The Alien. Ruby Soho tried to even the odds, but Jade Cargill came out to beat her and Statlander up.

Anna Jay came to the rescue as she grabbed Cargill's manager, Mark Sterling's crutches. The Queen Slayer tried to attack The Baddies with the object, but they stormed out of the ring.

Afterward, a furious Cargill announced in a backstage segment that she would defend her TBS Title against Jay on the May 29 pay-per-view.

As Double or Nothing 2022 approaches, it will be interesting to see if the Baddies play a major factor in Cargill's title defense against Jay. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the group will eventually let Sonny Kiss as their member.

