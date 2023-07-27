AEW teases dissension between two former WWE Superstars on Dynamite; they've been friends for almost 15 years

Tensions between two former WWE Superstars seem to be rising on Dynamite. The wrestlers in question are Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. They have been friends for almost 15 years.

Last week on the special Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite, Cole and MJF managed to win the Blind Tag Team Eliminator tournament to earn a spot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

After the match, as MJF was celebrating, Cole grabbed the world title to hand it over to his friend and tag team partner. For a split second, the former NXT Champion stared at the belt. This was not well received by Friedman, but in the end, they hugged it out.

After the match, the duo was interviewed by Renee Paquette. The interview aired tonight during Dynamite. In the said segment, Adam Cole reiterated to Friedman that, according to him, they had become best friends.

The Salt of the Earth also promised the former WWE Superstar a title shot at the AEW Championship no matter what happens in their Tag Team Title match.

As Cole was set to respond, Roderick Strong showed up and continued to question Friedman's loyalty. His longtime friend and former Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole asked Strong to stop doubting him and demanded he stays in his lane.

This Saturday Night at AEW Collision, MJF and Adam Cole will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Do you think Friedman and the former WWE NXT Champion have what it takes to dethrone FTR? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here