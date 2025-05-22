  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW teases massive debut just ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

AEW teases massive debut just ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified May 22, 2025 01:19 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is set to be a monumental event for the company this weekend. However, just days before the show, the promotion teased the arrival of a top name.

Ad

The star in question is Thekla. During the May 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley teamed up with The Young Bucks to square off against the team of Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs. The match was an exciting sight for the fans in Albacurque to witness.

However, one spot caught fans' attention and has been prevalent on their television screens for weeks. As Moxley had trapped Strickland in a submission hold on the ring mat, a spider crawled from one end of the television screen to another.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This was a reference to the top independent wrestling star Thekla, who is also known as 'The Toxi Spider.' She has a combination of moves in her arsenal named that way, such as the Toxic Spider Spear and the Toxic Spider Death Drop.

Moreover, it has been rumored that the former STARDOM star signed with AEW and could debut soon. With teasers surrounding her debut in full force, it remains to be seen if Thekla will make her first appearance for the company at the Double or Nothing event.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications