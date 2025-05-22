AEW teases massive debut just ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is set to be a monumental event for the company this weekend. However, just days before the show, the promotion teased the arrival of a top name.

The star in question is Thekla. During the May 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley teamed up with The Young Bucks to square off against the team of Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs. The match was an exciting sight for the fans in Albacurque to witness.

However, one spot caught fans' attention and has been prevalent on their television screens for weeks. As Moxley had trapped Strickland in a submission hold on the ring mat, a spider crawled from one end of the television screen to another.

This was a reference to the top independent wrestling star Thekla, who is also known as 'The Toxi Spider.' She has a combination of moves in her arsenal named that way, such as the Toxic Spider Spear and the Toxic Spider Death Drop.

Moreover, it has been rumored that the former STARDOM star signed with AEW and could debut soon. With teasers surrounding her debut in full force, it remains to be seen if Thekla will make her first appearance for the company at the Double or Nothing event.

