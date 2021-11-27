The Rock sends heartfelt message to AEW commentator Jim Ross after latest health update 

Among many others, The Rock sent a message of support to AEW commentator Jim Ross after the legendary announcer updated his plans for the immediate future.

JR recently announced that he would be taking some time off to take care of his radiation treatments. He hoped to be back by the December 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, which will take place in Daily's Place, Jacksonville.

"Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support," Jim Ross tweeted.

Jim Ross @JRsBBQ







My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing.My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠

The Rock sent the tweet below as a response to Jim Ross:

"Stay strong, JR! U got this. No steak eaters."

The Rock and Jim Ross go back a long way. While the Great One was on his way to superstardom during the Attitude Era, Jim Ross was the voice of WWE, calling some of the most iconic moments in pro wrestling history.

The Rock wasn't the only one who sent a message of support to AEW commentator Jim Ross

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley @JRsBBQ



I think a visit from Mrs Foley’s baby boy might be just what the Dr ordered. @TonyKhan Wishing you a full and speedy recovery @JRsBBQ I think a visit from Mrs Foley’s baby boy might be just what the Dr ordered. @JRsBBQ @TonyKhan Wishing you a full and speedy recovery @JRsBBQ I think a visit from Mrs Foley’s baby boy might be just what the Dr ordered.

The Rock was among many to offer their love and support to Jim Ross in his fight against cancer. Among them, AEW boss Tony Khan tweeted the following message to Jim Ross:

"JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR!"

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jim Ross @JRsBBQ







My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing.My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR! twitter.com/jrsbbq/status/… JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR! twitter.com/jrsbbq/status/…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Everyone here at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes a quick and healthy recovery for Jim Ross. His voice is synonymous with innumerable iconic moments throughout wrestling history, and hopefully, we get to see him call matches as soon as possible.

A former WWE star is open to the idea of wrestling in AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy