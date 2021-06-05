AEW Title Match between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy postponed

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy. The buzzworthy bout had been scheduled for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, but it has now been pushed back a few weeks.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the news on Friday during an appearance on Busted Open. He stated that the bout will now take place on a special Saturday night episode of AEW Dynamite that will air on June 26.

Jungle Boy earned the right to challenge Omega by winning the Casino Battle Royale at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He last eliminated Christian Cage from the bout to clinch the victory.

NBA games continue to affect AEW's broadcast schedule

On June 26th, AEW Dynamite will air on a Saturday, and that won't be the first time the show has been bumped from its typical Wednesday slot. NBA playoff games have pushed the show to Friday night two weeks in a row, and more shifts have been confirmed. Here's a look at the upcoming schedule for AEW Dynamite:

Friday, June 4 (today)

Friday, June 11

Friday, June 18 OR Saturday, June 19

Saturday, June 26

AEW Dynamite's viewership has somewhat suffered due to these changes. The show had been growing, or at least maintaining, its healthy audience on Wednesday nights. But the late-night time slot on Fridays has caused a notable drop in viewership. With an exciting title match already announced, it'll be interesting to see how many viewers the June 26th episode will bring in.

What do you think about the decision to postpone this match? Are you glad it has been pushed back, or were you hoping to see it as soon as possible? Sound off in the comments below.

