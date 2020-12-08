AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin discusses his straight-edge lifestyle

There aren't a whole lot of straight-edge people in professional wrestling. The most popular example of the current era is probably former WWE Champion CM Punk. Now, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin can be the face of the straight-edge lifestyle every week on AEW Dynamite.

What these athletes do so consistently goes to show what you can make your body do when you put your mind to it. A lot of people wouldn't be up for such a lifestyle, but the AEW star absolutely embraces it.

Darby Allin calls himself a loner in AEW

Recently, the AEW TNT Champion joined Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio with hosts Ryan McKinnell and Mark Henry to discuss a variety of topics.

When the subject of Allin's straight-edge lifestyle came up, he went in-depth about why he lives this way and why you aren't likely to see him at an after-party for AEW.

"In wrestling...I'm very much of a loner, you're really not gonna see me at the after party you're not really going to see me like really anywhere for that matter when it goes to like big social settings I kind of like doing my own thing. But with the straight-edge lifestyle. It makes me feel like I'm in complete control at all times. And if I fail at the end of the day I have no one else to blame but myself because I've had so much friends in skateboarding, or whatever it may be, failed at their career and look, well it was the alcohols fault or it was the drugs fault, whatever it may have been.

"And now I get a look at myself in the mirror and say, I have no one to blame but myself. And that's why I like doing it and then plus like people are surprised that I don't even take pain pills, after everything I do in the ring like all I do is ice and physical therapy with like stretching and stuff like that like DDPY, and everything like that. I want to show people that you don't need to necessarily turn to that stuff because my style is the some of the most like grueling on the body and you just show people that hey yo, just take care of yourself, natural and everything's gonna be okay."

