Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone was interviewing "The Icon" Sting about his arrival to the company. As the fans were finally about to learn The Icon's connection with TNT Champion Darby Allin, he was interrupted by Team Taz.

Taz and company were determined to try and take Sting out tonight, but as they approached the ring, the lights went out, and Darby Allin appeared alongside Sting to keep Team Taz at bay.

It was there that Taz announced that on Night Two of the Dynamite special "New Year's Smash", Allin would defend the AEW TNT Championship against Brian Cage. While Cage didn't want to wait to compete, Taz and the rest of the members calmed him down, and the group returned to the back, leaving Sting and Allin alone in the ring.

Night Two of AEW Dynamite's "New Year's Smash" will feature a TNT title match

With the title match now just two weeks away at AEW Dynamite's special "New Year's Smash", we could learn more about the strange relationship between Darby Allin and Sting.

With the numbers game heavily on Cage's side right now, Sting and perhaps "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes could be at ringside for this title defense to help even up the odds a bit.

Biran Cage and Darby Allin have met in the ring a few times already in AEW, and each time they have delivered a great match. The title match at New Year's Bash should be no different.

The TNT Champion @DarbyAllin will be facing off against @MrGMSI_BCage to defend his title on January 6 😤😤😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mqDFIcBYmR — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020

Are you excited about Allin and Cage for the AEW TNT Championship? Who do you think will win? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.