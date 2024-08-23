AEW told top female star to stop kissing on live TV

AEW has reportedly discouraged one of its top female stars from kissing her peers on live television. The talent in question is none other than Mariah May.

The Glamour has not shied away from engaging in intimate displays of affection on All Elite programming with Mina Shirakawa and with her former mentor and All In 2024 opponent, Toni Storm, on several occasions.

During a recent interview with Wrestling with Freddie, Mariah May revealed that the company had not pitched the kiss she shared with Shirakawa on TV earlier this year. She also claimed that intimacy was natural to her dynamic with Shirakawa since their time together in STARDOM.

“It was not pitched. We just did it. Mina and I are extremely close. We’ve always been very close in Stardom. We just did it. The next time around, they were like, ‘Hey, can you guys stop kissing?’"

The Fighting Princess also commented on criticisms levied at her on-screen kisses, emphasizing that neither she nor the performers she locked lips with were doing anything against their will.

“‘Oh my God. This is setting women’s wrestling back so much.’ It’s like, first of all, no one made us do it. We chose to do it... Like I said, if I don’t want to do something, I won’t.” [H/T SEScoops]

Mina Shirakawa broke her silence on Mariah May betraying AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm

Earlier this month, Mina Shirakawa made an unexpected appearance on AEW Dynamite and was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. She was asked about Mariah May's shocking betrayal of Toni Storm after winning the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup. The two stars are set to clash for the AEW Women's World Title at All In 2024 this Sunday.

When Paquette asked Shirakawa whether she had spoken to either Mariah May or The Timeless One ahead of their match at Wembley Stadium, Shirakawa responded in the negative. She confessed to feeling heartbroken by the bitter, violent turn that the challenger's relationship with the champion recently went through.

"I have not heard from Mariah. I have not spoken to Toni Storm. I'm so shocked and heartbroken by what happened. They were in love. I still love them both (...) I have not seen Mariah be so vicious and I have never seen Toni be so obsessed with revenge. I can't believe these are the same people (...) I just hope no one gets seriously hurt."

It remains to be seen whether a new AEW Women's World Champion will be crowned at All In 2024.

