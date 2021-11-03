Tony Khan reveals Jon Moxley has entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program

Tony Khan took to Twitter to deliver somber news. The AEW boss revealed that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Tony Khan also added that the revelation was made only after Jon Moxley gave him permission to do so.

"Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery."

Everyone here at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes the best to Jon Moxley, one of the most beloved and popular superstars in the wrestling business for almost a decade. There's absolutely no doubt in anyone's mind that the former Shield member will come out as a stronger human being.

In a follow up tweet, Tony Khan stated that he was looking forward to whenever Jon Moxley is ready to return to the ring and appreciates people for respecting his privacy.

Tony Khan once again showed his class when it comes to handling sensitive issues, with a candid and affectionate message for a man who was one of his first superstar signings.

Jon Moxley was AEW's shining light during the pandemic

When Jon Moxley debuted at Double or Nothing, it provided the company with its first memorable moment. An absolute superstar had just arrived and was ready to take the company by storm.

Eventually and rightfully so, Moxley lifted the AEW World Championship but unfortunately, the pandemic was around the corner and the world was forced into a lockdown. The wrestling business was hit quite badly but it did not deter the former WWE Champion from giving his all in the ring.

At a time when ratings were dropping and a lack of crowd affected the viewership experience, Jon Moxley ensured his segments and matches were a must-see. Hardly anyone in the industry could've shouldered such a massive responsibility for a company just a year into its existence, but Mox did it.

There's more to life than wrestling and we hope Jon Moxley, real name Jonathan Good, takes all the time needed. The pop for whenever he shows up in an AEW arena again will be massive and we cannot wait to see him back, fully fit and happy.

