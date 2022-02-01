Top star teases intergender "fight" against AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

AEW has not booked intergender singles matches throughout the company's short history, but Britt Baker wants to face off against Eddie Kingston regardless. The two stars recently teased a "fight" during an exchange on Twitter.

Eddie Kingston is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, and he seemingly gets along with most of his colleagues. Britt Baker is the reigning Women's World Champion, and she remains the face of the women's division after a sensational 2021.

During a recent Twitter interaction, AEW's resident dentist claimed that she had "beef" with the Mad King.

Eddie Kingston responded by stating that he was fine with fighting the popular star.

"Well ugh ok fine we will fight then." - Eddie Kingston tweeted in response to Britt Baker.

It's likely that the tweets were made in jest, and there were no ill feelings involved. Still, the interaction entertained many fans.

Britt Baker was recently involved in her first match alongside her partner Adam Cole. The couple teamed up on Dynamite, and they defeated the duo of Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in a hard-fought match.

Britt Baker had a strong run in AEW in 2021

Britt Baker enjoyed an excellent year in 2021. Not only was she the best women's wrestler in Tony Khan's promotion, but arguably in all of professional wrestling. Multiple magazines and sites named her as the top woman in North America.

She defeated Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing in May to win the the title. Since then, she's beaten renowned competitors like Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, Kris Statlander and Riho.

One of the biggest highlights of the year for Britt Baker was headlining AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. There, she defended the title against Ruby Soho in the main event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In doing so, she added another remarkable moment to her 2021.

