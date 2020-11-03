AEW unveils AEW Games, big announcement set for next week

AEW recently created a new Twitter handle and YouTube channel named AEW Games and used their new socials to announce a special event for November 10.

The announcement comes after some speculation regarding the possibility of the company releasing a video game sometime in the near future. This should come as no surprise, though, as many of the members on AEW's roster are avid gamers, including co-founder and member of The Elite, Kenny Omega, who has made appearances alongside WWE's The New Day at E3 2018 In a Street Fighter tournament.

Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods playing Street Fighter at E3 2018

Omega has stated in the past that he wants to get a license for the AKI engine or use something similar for an AEW video game. It should be noted that the AKI engine has been used to create an AEW mod in the WWF No Mercy game, which to this day still has a massive cult following.

The engine was also previously used in some retro games such as WrestleMania 2000, WCW/NWO Revenge and WCW/NWO World Tour.

AEW filed video game trademarks

According to reports from realsport101.com, AEW had applied for various trademarks, including one for their new platform "AEW Games" on October 23.

This of course started the speculation surrounding the possibility of a video game being announced soon, and reports suggested that AEW referee Aubrey Edwards had already started working on the game as a developer. Edwards has had over 10 years of experience as a game developer, working with the likes of Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft.

However, the real kicker is the fact that AEW also applied for trademark on the monicker of "Elite General Manager (GM)", which should be a hint to what one can expect from a future AEW video game. Going by the name itself, the game would be very similar to the once-wildly popular SmackDown vs Raw series of video games.

Regardless of what AEW Games comes up with, it will be interesting to see how they move forward in the platform and if another rivalry could be on the way. Perhaps a little WWE 2K vs AEW Games war is brewing.