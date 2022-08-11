AEW unveils the teams for the World Trios Championship Tournament; features multiple former WWE Superstars 

AEW has unveiled the teams for the upcoming World Trios Championship Tournament.

The newly introduced titles were initially revealed at Fight for the Fallen, and it was confirmed that the inaugural champions would be crowned at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view.

During this week's episode of Dynamite, the teams and brackets were revealed. As noted, Death Triangle will be in full force once again, as they are set to face Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, who will return for the first time since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The House of Black will face The Dark Order. Whereas the newly-formed Trustbusters will take on Best Friends in the opening round. Interestingly enough, the Young Bucks are also set to compete in the tournament but with a mystery opponent.

Could The Young Bucks team up with the returning Kenny Omega at AEW All Out?

The Young Bucks dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago to the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. Since then, Matt and Nick Jackson have had a rocky road.

During the Undisputed Elite's reunion last week, the Young Bucks were also betrayed by Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish, as all three men assaulted Matt and Nick Jackson.

As of right now, there are chances of Kenny Omega returning to action to team up with the Young Bucks. The last time The Cleaner was in action at Full Gear in 2021, when he lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page.

Interestingly enough, though, Page also came to the aid of The Bucks while the Undisputed Elite was assaulting them. Hence, it remains to be seen if Omega will agree to team up with the former two-time World Tag Team Champions.

Who would you like to see the Young Bucks team up with for the trios tournament? Sound off in the comments below.

