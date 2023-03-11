AEW veteran Arn Anderson's son tragically passes away at the age of 37

AEW personality Arn Anderson recently took to Twitter to disclose the passing of his son, Barrett Anthony Lunde.

The pro-wrestling world has been the recipient of one tragic news after the other in the recent past few months. The passing of Kevin Nash's son Tristan and Jay Briscoe's sudden demise is still quite fresh on the list of upsetting events. Arn Anderson's son has apparently passed away as well.

The AEW veteran's podcast account (The ARN Show) took to Twitter to break the news, alongside a family photo. Arn Anderson also put forth a morose message while mourning his loss.

"Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37," Arn Anderson tweeted.

Arn Anderson's younger son, Brock Anderson, is also a part of the AEW roster. He has appeared a number of times on Dynamite, and has recently formed an alliance with Brian Pillman Jr.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our deepest condolences to Arn Anderson for his tragic loss.

