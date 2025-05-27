AEW veteran Jim Ross reveals what Stone Cold Steve Austin told him after his cancer diagnosis

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has revealed what Stone Cold Steve Austin told him after his cancer diagnosis, and this is going to warm the hearts of fans. The two stars have been close friends since their time together in WWE.

The AEW commentator revealed his cancer diagnosis to his fans last month, and it sent shockwaves around the wrestling world. A lot of wrestlers sent their good wishes to Jim Ross.

The WWE Hall of Famer was speaking on a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast when he revealed his good friend Stone Cold Steve Austin called him and had a long conversation with him after the diagnosis. He also noted how his friend loved him and was there for him at a difficult time, and asked him to tough it out.

“I was sitting there in the hospital—no, but I was at home. I was at home, and I got a call from Steve Austin. And when we got off the phone, I looked at my phone and we’d talked for 43 minutes. 43 minutes. And here’s what your friends do: they call you, they talk to you, and at the end of the conversation, they tell you they love you. And that’s what Steve did. So, that’s what I got. And that cheered me up and made me feel strong and vibrant. And he said, ‘You’re going to beat this and everything’s going to be just fine. Just ride it out. Tough it out,'” Ross said. [H/T Ringside News]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Jim Ross says what he told Stone Cold Steve Austin

In the same episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed what he told the 2009 WWE Hall of Famer, which displayed his grit on how he will take on this battle.

“I said, ‘Oh, I’m going to—I’m going to, you know, I’m going to put my uniform on and go play and give the doctor and the nurses everything they want and hopefully they’re going to do a good job.'”

This just goes to show the kind of friendship the two of them continue to share, and it is heartwarming to see for the wrestling world.

