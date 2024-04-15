AEW veteran left WWE because of Vince McMahon, according to legend

A WWE Hall of Famer recently looked back at the departure of a certain AEW name he got to work with and how Vince McMahon could have been the reason. This would be Jim Ross talking about Taz.

The Human Suplex Machine has had a decades-long in-ring career, as he is known for his time in ECW and TNA. Due to injuries, he had to shift to being a color commentator and has assumed this role to this day as he now works commentary for AEW Dynamite.

In a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about Taz's departure from WWE in 2009, as he was the one who worked commentary with him at the time. He felt that, in the end, Taz did not want to keep working with Vince McMahon, whom he revealed was very challenging to work with.

"I think it was just the overall how he was produced, and how much hands on the guy on the other end of the headset had, meaning Vince. So I just think that the system did not do Taz any favors, he didn't like to have that much control, and none of us did, I've said that many times on these shows. It was challenging to work with Vince producing, because he was so dominant and he stifled your creativity at times. And I think in a nutshell that might have been the largest reason for Taz to want to get the hell out." [5:02-5:50]

Jim Ross says broadcasting was AEW star Taz's true calling

On the same podcast, Jim Ross talked about how Taz's departure from the company was a loss for them.

He talked about how the former ECW star was one of the best products of ECW, as he has a great character that was executed well.

"He was just tired, the politics of the position did not suit him. I thought it was a loss for us 'cause he was starting to get good. And as we see now on AEW, that was his calling. Taz was a product of Paul Heyman's ECW, and they did an amazing job in building that character and Taz did an amazing job of executing it."

But he thought Taz's true calling was broadcasting. Seeing how he's been working now, it was a great fit for him, so he still thought it was unfortunate that he left WWE.

"But his true calling seemed to be after he had neck issues and so forth, but being a broadcaster was a good fit for Pete (Taz), good guy, and he's very well respected in the confines of AEW for sure to this day. He does a good job on Dynamite, and other broadcasts. So anyway, I hate to see him go I thought he did a great job. [2:19-3:30]

Now both announcers are signed with AEW and are still showcasing the best of their talents with the promotion, even covering most of their top events.

