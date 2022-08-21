"I can't thank those guys enough" - AEW veteran Mark Henry sends heartfelt message to WWE and WCW legends (Exclusive) 

AEW veteran Mark Henry recently shared his heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for teaching him the art of commentating.

Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling in May 2021, The World's Strongest Man has tried his hand at coaching, backstage interviewing, and even commentary. Though Henry hasn't competed inside the squared circle in the company, the aforementioned things have kept him busy and motivated.

In an exclusive chat with legendary journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Henry spoke about the backstage culture in AEW. He pointed out that everyone in the company is always gunning to learn and listen to others. Henry added that he's even motivated to learn new things from others in AEW.

"You know what? It's great, man! A lot of young people, not just in the ring but a lot of young people in the office and in the company, in general. And I have not had one person not listen; everybody listens to each other. It's a novel concept, but it's a reality, and people want to get better; hell, I want to get better. I get taught something every week by people in the office, producers, and coaches." said Mark Henry [2:13 - 2:50]

Furthermore, the WWE legend praised AEW producer and on-screen personality Sonjay Dutt for being "brilliant." In closing, he shared his heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for guiding him to become a commentator.

"I mean, Sonjay Dutt is a brilliant, brilliant man! And we got refree Bryce Remsberg. A lot of our big executives, they'll probably get mad if I mention their names, but I get an education every week. And Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur they've done so much to try to help me learn what I'm doing. I can't thank those guys enough." said Henry [2:51 - 3:29]

Mark Henry is a formidable presence in AEW

Though fans may not see a lot of Henry on TV every week, apart from his backstage interviews on Rampage, he's still an essential part of AEW.

With years of experience under his belt, he has provided invaluable insights into the wrestling business to the younger generation. Though fans should probably keep their expectations surrounding Mark Henry wrestling again in check, it's safe to say he'll continue to be a compelling presence in the company.

