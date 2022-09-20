"Let's talk so we can put this to bed or not" - AEW veteran offers to end decades-long quarrel with WWE legend Goldberg on his podcast

On his podcast, AEW personality William Regal recently invited WWE legend Goldberg to settle their decades-long conflict.

On February 9, 1998, on WCW Nitro, Goldberg and Regal (then known as Steve Regal) faced off in a singles match. The bout was noticeably long compared to the usual squash matches "The Myth" had during his unbeaten streak campaign.

During the technical bout, Regal worked stiffly and even threw aggressive shots at the WWE legend. Eventually, Goldberg decimated him with a spear and a jackhammer combo after six minutes, which was the longest bout of The Icon's career at that point.

On a recent episode of Gentleman Villain, Regal admitted that the issues between himself and Goldberg should be laid to rest. The Blackpool Combat Club leader in AEW then offered his number to the WWE Hall of Famer for them to finally bury the hatchet.

"It’s bothered me and it might not be Bill’s fault, but there’s this thing that needs putting to bed with me and Bill Goldberg. I’ve told my same story whenever I’ve been asked, it never changes. I have sent messages through people that are close mutual friends of ours, here’s my number. I’m not going to assume that I can call him because that’s just rude, but here’s my number, let’s talk so we can put this to bed or not," Regal said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The Goldberg match was Regal's last in WCW as he moved to WWE on June 29, 1998, by appearing on Raw Is War. Meanwhile, the former's undefeated streak ended on that year's Starrcade after Kevin Nash defeated him to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

AEW personality William Regal on why he and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg should talk

As the discussion continued, AEW veteran William Regal reiterated that he and WWE legend Bill Goldberg should discuss their grievances over their WCW Monday Nitro match in 1998.

The AEW personality's reason was that the former world champion never spoke to him, especially when they were in WWE in the 2000s.

"I’m not bothered one way or the other, but at least we can communicate, because whenever I’ve seen him after whatever he thinks has gone on, he’s never said a word to me. I haven’t seen him for many, many years, but I did see him in the 2000s and he never said a word to me. I didn’t know till after he left [WWE] that there was a problem with us; otherwise I would’ve confronted him about it," Regal added. [H/T WrestleTalk]

With Regal offering his number as an invitation to talk, it would be interesting to see if Goldberg would accept and finally sit down with the former to put their differences aside for good.

