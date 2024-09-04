AEW veteran open to a blockbuster return to WWE: “Never say never”

An AEW veteran has voiced his willingness to return to WWE. The figure in question is Arn Anderson.

Double A is one of the most respected veterans in the pro wrestling industry today. He is known for his work and contributions to WCW and WWE. Anderson left the Stamford-based company in 2019 to join AEW, where he worked for five years in various capacities, including as a manager and coach. However, he departed from the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year.

Anderson surprised wrestling fans by unexpectedly appearing during a backstage segment with Cody Rhodes ahead of his match at Summerslam 2024 last month. He is also seen in a photograph with his son, former AEW star Brock Anderson, that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared.

During a recent interview with Foundation Radio, Arn Anderson was asked about his interest in returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut full-time. The veteran did not rule out the possibility, and he spoke about WWE's treatment of him and Brock during their Summerslam visit.

“You never say never. They really treated Brock [Anderson, his son] and I so well. They flew us in... They put us up at the Westin, and they had somebody picking us up for all the places we needed to go, and the treatment was first class. I was so happy when I left there,” Arn said.

Anderson further listed several notable individuals he had met backstage, including Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, and Randy Orton. However, he did not provide an exact answer as to whether he would return to work for the Triple H-led company.

“I saw Cody first, then I saw the Undertaker, then I saw Randy Orton. These are all people that I was there for their growth and everything, and it was a different atmosphere... Everybody was smiling, everybody was happy, and it was a different company. So kudos to whatever changes Hunter and company that have made this the atmosphere that it is. Will I do anything back with them? I don’t know...” [H/T Fightful]

Former AEW figure Arn Anderson on whether his son will go to WWE NXT

Several former AEW talent have succeeded after jumping ship over to WWE, especially its developmental brand NXT. The list of names includes Shawn Spears, Lexis King, and current NXT Champion Ethan Page.

Given Brock Anderson's underwhelming run in AEW, many fans have voiced that the 27-year-old star could benefit from a stint in WWE NXT. However, speaking on his podcast in June this year, Arn Anderson revealed that Brock is under no rush to sign with a major promotion and that the latter is focused on developing his fundamentals and "expanding [ing] his thought process."

In his final AEW match, Brock Anderson unsuccessfully challenged Killswitch for the TNT Championship on Collision last year. It remains to be seen if the up-and-comer will be headed to WWE to advance his career in the business.

