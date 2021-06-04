AEW's veteran designer recalls designing first gear for Dr. Britt Baker

AEW's veteran design Sandra Gray is not a name that many wrestling fans will recognize easily. But behind the scenes, she was best known for her time in WWE, where she made the performers' costumes and in-ring gear.

The veteran designer also appeared in several episodes of "Total Divas," but her two-decade long stint with the company ended in 2015.

Speaking to AEW's Unrestricted Podcast, Sandra Gray talked about numerous topics, most notably how she designed Dr. Britt Baker's costume at the time of her first pay-per-view match.

Gray recalled how one of her most memorable moments came when she couldn't get Dr. Britt Baker's outfit ready. Later on, she went on to realize the importance of making costumes in a more organized way.

"I guess the most memorable one that I can think of is something that did for Britt," said Gray. "And I am not sure if it was on first pay-per-view. But I don't remember what the outfit was but the times were extremely stressful. Oh my God! Next level stress. Because I didn't put it off to the last minute. But it was so much easier to me , and I didn't realize the importance of, I guess the order of who comes first and whatever so I'm just making here anyway hers got too bad. So that means I was last minute working on hers."

“The day I was there working on the costume, her music was literally playing, and she was still putting on her tops," Gray continued. "The glue was still wet on the rhinestones. She’s running down the hallway screaming, “rhinestone flying! So to this day I regret and I try so hard not to wait to the last minute, but sometimes they just get out of control."

It's fair to say that this error didn't have any long-term negative affects on Baker; she has become one of AEW's top stars, and she just won the promotion's Women's World Championship.

AEW veteran Sanda Gray reveals if Tony Khan ever talked to her about costumes

So proud to be a part of this amazing family!! Wow it’s been a year already! Happy anniversary @aew #ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/z3xvqc5kye — Sandra Gray (@sgovintage) October 3, 2020

AEW veteran Sandra Gray was asked if Tony Khan has ever approached her regarding a specific vision of what he wants to see. She explained that Khan given her specific instructions.

" As far as that's concerned, no," Gray stated. "I don't have any idea about that. No, he's never talked to me about that."

Sandra Gray is surely a valuable asset to AEW, as she has designed costumes for popular AEW stars like Cody Rhodes and Private Party.

Sandra Gray (@sgovintage) is AEW’s lead seamstress and a cancer survivor. The tights @CodyRhodes is wearing were made by Sandra will be auctioned off to benefit @SusanGKomen #Atlanta, details to follow. pic.twitter.com/fKQtf5Fzwt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2019

Do you remember any wrestler who got his costume prepared by Sandra Gray? Let us know in the comment section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier