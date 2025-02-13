AEW veteran set for major match outside Tony Khan's promotion; set to return after 17 weeks

AEW is currently one of the leading professional wrestling promotions in North America. Some of their roster members have been around since 2019 when the company was founded.

The 39-year-old American professional wrestler, Q. T. Marshall, is an All Elite Wrestling veteran. He has been involved in numerous matches and storylines so far, and Tony Khan allegedly has great faith in him. Marshall performs not only on AEW and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor, but also on the independent circuit.

Marshall is set to lock horns with 27-year-old Tyler Shoop at an upcoming wrestling event organized by TCW (Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling) on February 21. Shoop is a former Penn State football player. Meanwhile, the AEW star has not wrestled for this promotion in 17 weeks. He last competed on October 25, 2024.

"Member of the @ccwalivetv roster, @shooptrainsharda is coming to #mcdonoughga to challenge former CCW Heavyweight Champion and AEW/ROH star, @realqtmarshall. Will the former @pennstatefball stand out be able to show QT that 'Shoop trains harda'? Find out live 2/21!" TCW's Instagram page wrote.

AEW star Q.T. Marshall clarifies rumors of him calling Mark Henry stupid

Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shockingly revealed that a reliable source told him that Q.T. Marshall once called him "stupid." However, the New Jersey native later denied this claim during an interaction on the Gabby AF podcast.

"Speaking of Mark Henry, he said I called him stupid. I don’t know where; I read it somewhere. He said, like, ‘The reason I didn’t care is because I don’t believe it was true,’ and I’m thinking in my head, like, '[When] would I have called him stupid?' I actually, I like Mark a lot. Mark, if you’re listening, I don’t remember calling you that, I don’t know why I would say that," Marshall said. [H/T: Fightful]

Marshall is a one-time CCW World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time AAA Latin American Champion, and a one-time IWA Puerto Rico Heavyweight Champion.

