AEW veteran suddenly pulled from Dynamite; Tony Khan announces replacement

A certain AEW name will not be in attendance for tonight's episode of Dynamite after feeling under the weather. Fortunately, he will have a replacement in place.

Tony Schiavone has been working as a commentator, backstage, and on-stage interviewer, hosting some segments. He is one of the most active non-competitors in the promotion, as he has worked for all the weekly shows.

On Twitter, Tony Khan announced that the veteran would not be in attendance due to feeling sick. He would be replaced by Ian Riccaboni, someone who has worked as a commentator for All Elite Wrestling on several occasions.

"With the iconic @tonyschiavone24 home sick tonight, we'll be joined on commentary for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite by Mr @IanRiccaboni ! Get well soon Tony. See you in St Louis this Saturday at #AEWCollision! As for the rest of you, see you all on @TBSNetwork on Dynamite TONIGHT," Khan wrote.

Khan announced that Schiavone could be seen next on Collision this Saturday in St. Louis.

Sportskeeda wishes for Tony Schiavone to have a speedy recovery.

