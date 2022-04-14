AEW video game update: expected release date, story mode, and more

Fans have been waiting for news on the upcoming AEW video game for quite some time now, and an update has recently come from Fightful Select. There has already been two mobile game releases from the company - General Manager and Casino.

According to Fightful Select, the expected release date for the first AEW video game will be sooner rather than later, and the internal expectation is listed as late in September of this year. It has also been noted that there is still work that needs to be completed on the game between now and then.

Fightful has also reported that the game is set to include a story mode, there had been a deadline involved when it comes to the music that will be included in the game. This may mean that newer arrivals to the company could have missed out due to this.

A publisher for the game still hasn't been revealed, even though it is reported that there is one involved. This announcement could be coming soon.

Multiple major matches are set to take place on AEW Dynamite tonight

Several huge names have joined the AEW roster over the past year, including former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm and two-time WWE Champion CM Punk.

Another recent name to join is Samoa Joe, who defeated Max Caster of The Acclaimed in his Dynamite debut last week. Tonight, he will go head-to-head with Minoru Suzuki for the ROH World TV Championship. Elsewhere, Marina Shafir will make her debut against fan-favourite Skye Blue.

In addition to these matches, CM Punk will face the high-flying Penta Oscuro in a first-ever match-up that has been much-anticipated by many. Elsewhere, the alliance between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee continues as they square off against Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks of Team Taz.

The fallout between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston continues as they clash in tag team action. Santana and Ortiz will partner with Kingston, while Jericho is supported by Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship will also be on the line between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus and ReDragon. MJF and Captain Shawn Dean will also battle it out.

