"AEW didn't want to be bullied" - Tony Khan deliberately clashed All In with Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, claims wrestling expert

By Sujay
Published Jul 15, 2025 02:34 GMT
Tony Khan is the President of AEW. (Image credits: AEW's YouTube channel)

Wrestling expert Dave Meltzer has claimed that Tony Khan clashed the timing of AEW All In with WWE’s Saturday Night's Main Event to show that he will not be bullied. This has started a new wrestling war between the two companies.

All In went on for six hours and surpassed WrestleMania 35 as the longest wrestling show ever. The Show of Shows went on for five hours and twenty minutes. Surprisingly, on the same night at All In, WWE also decided to have their Saturday Night's Main Event, but that did not faze Tony Khan one bit.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio said that the show going on for so long was done on purpose.

“It was 100% intentional. The idea was to make sure their main event was still going on when WWE’s broadcast began. AEW didn’t want to be bullied,” Meltzer said. [H/T Ringside News]
It will be interesting to see how things will change in the wrestling landscape after this statement of intent by Tony Khan.

AEW All In 2025 saw a lot of action

AEW All In 2025 ran for six hours, and during that time, the show had a lot of jaw-dropping action. Several new champions were crowned, and there was heartache for some.

Adam Cole had to vacate his TNT Championship as he was dealing with some severe health issues, and Dustin Rhodes later won that title. Toni Storm became the first wrestler to defeat Mercedes Mone in singles competition in AEW and retained her Women’s World Championship.

MJF won the Casino Gauntlet match, and Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated the Young Bucks and stripped them of their EVP titles.

In the main event, Hangman Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match to win the World Championship. The main event also saw the return of Darby Allin. All in all, it was a great show.

Edited by Angana Roy
