AEW will have a birthday celebration in honor of Brodie Lee Jr.

Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW will celebrate Brodie Lee Jr.'s 9th birthday on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Khan made the celebration official via his Twitter account, asking fans to join him and the rest of AEW at Jacksonville. He claims that the celebration will be the biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party.

Join us Wednesday in Jacksonville for #AEWDynamite to honor Brodie Lee Jr. at the world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party! Sing Happy Birthday + celebrate -1 together with cake & candles on @TNTdrama + international tv! Per Dark Order dress code, masks required! pic.twitter.com/qRmwlc2sNk — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2021

Of course, it will be near impossible to have a full outdoor party considering the COVID restrictions. However, Tony Khan has encouraged fans to join in the festivities with cake and candles via TNT and international television. Fans are expected to turn up in a mask, as is The Dark Order's style.

Even though there will most likely be no fans in attendance, we can assume that most of AEW's roster will be present for what is advertised as the "world's biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party." It is scheduled to occur on the January 20, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Brodie Lee Jr. is already signing big contracts with AEW

Brodie Lee Jr. is already preparing for life in the ring

Brodie Lee Jr., or -1, has already begun his journey to becoming a professional wrestler. It was revealed a while back that AEW has offered him a contract and that he is set to face Jon Moxley 10 years from now. The match will be for the AEW World Championship and will have a No Holds Barred stipulation.

-1 has also been training with multiple professional wrestlers to further his skills in the squared circle. This includes Adam Cole, Liv Morgan, Top Flight, and Ricky Starks, all of whom have helped the young star hone his wrestling abilities.

One thing is for certain, and that is Brodie Lee Jr., much like his late great father, is a bonafide superstar. Hopefully, we will get to see him tear it up in the ring sometime soon.