Max Caster and Sonny Kiss to feature on upcoming AEW Hip-Hop album

AEW has released more information on the release of their upcoming Hip-Hop album. The project is titled "Who We Are: A Celebration Of Excellence, Vol 1" and will be released on February 18, 2022 to celebrate Black History Month.

The album is a collaboration project with the "Bootsy Collins Foundation," a charity set up by the legendary bass player Bootsy Collins, who will also feature on the 21-track album. The album will feature names that AEW fans will most certainly be familiar with.

Both Sonny Kiss and Max Caster, one-half of the popular tag team "The Acclaimed," have given their vocals for tracks on the album. The tracks are designed to highlight and celebrate the life stories of the Black performers on the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Stars like Powerhouse Hobbs, Jay Lethal and former tag team champion Scorpio Sky have partnered with numerous Hip-Hop and R'n'B artists and producers to tell their personal life stories. Each one of these stories has been worked on by in-house composer Mikey Rukus.

You can pre-order the album by going to ShopAEW.com

AEW's Max Caster is already an established artist

Seeing Max Caster's name on the featured artist list for "Who We Are" is not surprising given the level of talent he possesses as a lyricist himself.

Every week, Caster drops a freestyle, dissing whoever is in the ring waiting to face either Caster, his partner Anthony Bowens or both men in tag team action.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official



#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite What was YOUR favorite part of The “Goth Phase” music video last night on Rampage? Mine was when I got to put my shirt back on after hours in 25 degree weather 🥶🥶🥶 What was YOUR favorite part of The “Goth Phase” music video last night on Rampage? Mine was when I got to put my shirt back on after hours in 25 degree weather 🥶🥶🥶#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite https://t.co/sBmSyqPjEw

One duo that has come under heavy fire from the lyrical bombs that "Platinum Max" has dropped is the team of Sting and Darby Allin. The face painted duo were dissed by Caster in his track "Goth Phase," which is available to stream on Spotify.

Sting and Allin got the last laugh inside the ring. Despite taking Allin out early on in the match, The Acclaimed were defeated by Sting and Allin on the January 19 episode of Dynamite.

