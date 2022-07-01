AEW's William Regal confirms former WWE Superstar won't be in Blackpool Combat Club

Former WWE star and leader of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club William Regal is just the latest to lavish praise on the newly crowned All-Atlantic Champion, PAC. However, he's not about to offer his fellow countryman membership into the extremely popular faction. The reason? He's too good of an opponent.

"This Gadgee is as good as it gets. The North East and Britain’s finest. No he won’t be a member of the #BCC. He’s [too] valuable an opponent to keep all the #BCC members on their toes!"

Typically, factions in pro wrestling are formed to either "take over" a promotion (via winning all said promotion's championships or other nefarious means) or to combat a threat to it. The Blackpool Combat Club's goal seems to just simply be awesome - as this tweet from Regal seems to indicate. It's all about the challenge for Blackpool Combat Club and, to them, PAC is the perfect challenge.

William Regal and the BCC have had a pretty amazing week

If the Blackpool Combat Club are looking to prove how dominant they are, they sure made a case for it this week. Starting this past Sunday at the Forbidden Door PPV with New Japan Pro Wrestling, the faction introduced their newest member, Claudio Castagnoli (formerly known as Cesaro in WWE), as he took an injured Bryan Danielson's place in a match against Zack Sabre, Jr.

Later in the same event, Jon Moxley defeated NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi to claim the AEW Interim World Championship. PAC also won the inaugural All-Atlantic championship that night, as well.

During AEW Dynamite the following Wednesday, the BCC aligned with Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz to defeat the Jericho Appreciation Society in a Blood & Guts Match.

Do you think PAC and the Blackpool Combat Club will cross paths sooner rather than later? Who do you think will be the next member of this super-popular group?

